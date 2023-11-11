MWC rivals meet when the Boise State Broncos (4-5) host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 25.5 points. The game has a point total set at 60.5.

Boise State is putting up 434.1 yards per game offensively this season (36th in the FBS), and is surrendering 394.6 yards per game (90th) on the defensive side of the ball. New Mexico is posting 393 total yards per game on offense this season (62nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 408.6 total yards per contest (100th-ranked).

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs New Mexico Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -25.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Boise State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Broncos rank -23-worst with 437.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 41st by allowing 318 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Although the Broncos rank 14th-worst in scoring defense over the last three contests (25 points surrendered), they've been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 30.7 points per game (75th-ranked).

With 221.7 passing yards per game on offense (-57-worst) and 249 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-57-worst) over the last three contests, Boise State has been struggling on both sides of the ball of late.

The Broncos rank 30th in rushing offense over the last three games (216 rushing yards per game), but 11th-best in rushing defense during that time frame (69 rushing yards surrendered per game).

In their past three contests, the Broncos have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Boise State has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State is 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

Boise State games have gone over the point total on six of eight occasions (75%).

Boise State has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Boise State has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State so far this season. He has 1,142 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (29.6 ypg) on 49 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 921 yards (102.3 per game) with 11 scores. He has also caught 30 passes for 396 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's leads his squad with 873 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 23 receptions have turned into 241 yards and one touchdown.

Ahmed Hassanein has racked up seven sacks to pace the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 32 tackles.

Boise State's tackle leader, Marco Notarainni, has 51 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks this year.

Ty Benefield has a team-leading one interception to go along with 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

