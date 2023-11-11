On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Devin Shore going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

  • In one of eight games this season, Shore scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • Shore has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

