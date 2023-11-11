Will Eeli Tolvanen light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tolvanen stats and insights

Tolvanen has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:25 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.