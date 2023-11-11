The Week 11 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from Idaho. Among those contests is the New Mexico Lobos taking on the Boise State Broncos.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Idaho Vandals at Weber State Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Stewart Stadium

Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

UC Davis Aggies at Idaho State Bengals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Holt Arena

Holt Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-26.5)

