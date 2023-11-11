Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:04 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from Idaho. Among those contests is the New Mexico Lobos taking on the Boise State Broncos.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Idaho Vandals at Weber State Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UC Davis Aggies at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Holt Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-26.5)
