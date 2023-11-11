The UC Davis Aggies are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Idaho State Bengals at 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Idaho State vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-5.6) 55.8 UC Davis 31, Idaho State 25

Week 11 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals covered three times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Aggies and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last year.

Bengals vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 27.2 39.2 28.8 34.0 26.0 43.4 UC Davis 25.7 26.0 26.8 25.5 24.8 26.4

