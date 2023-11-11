The Idaho State Bengals (3-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Holt Arena in a Big Sky showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks seventh-worst in the FCS (466.0 yards allowed per game), Idaho State has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 34th in the FCS offensively averaging 396.4 yards per game. In terms of points scored UC Davis ranks 62nd in the FCS (25.7 points per game), and it is 59th on the other side of the ball (26.0 points allowed per game).

Idaho State vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Idaho State vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Idaho State UC Davis 396.4 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.7 (36th) 466.0 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.9 (45th) 59.7 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (47th) 336.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.1 (36th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has thrown for 2,079 yards (231.0 ypg) to lead Idaho State, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Hays, has carried the ball 52 times for 216 yards (24.0 per game), scoring five times.

Soujah Gasu has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 152 yards (16.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chedon James' leads his squad with 792 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 79 catches (out of 96 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has caught 48 passes for 712 yards (79.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has been the target of 43 passes and compiled 39 receptions for 454 yards, an average of 50.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has thrown for 2,067 yards on 63.1% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Lan Larison is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 716 yards, or 79.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Larison has also chipped in with 17 catches for 140 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trent Tompkins has 352 receiving yards (39.1 per game) on 40 catches and two touchdowns while collecting 335 rushing yards on 66 attempts with two touchdowns.

Josh Gale has totaled 320 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Chaz Davis' 25 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 318 yards (35.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

