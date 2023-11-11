The Weber State Wildcats (4-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Idaho Vandals (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Stewart Stadium in a Big Sky battle.

Weber State is putting up 20.7 points per game on offense (92nd in the FCS), and ranks 41st defensively with 23.9 points allowed per game. Idaho's defense ranks 28th in the FCS with 20.9 points surrendered per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by posting 31.8 points per contest.

Idaho vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Venue: Stewart Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Idaho vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Idaho Weber State 414.1 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.2 (103rd) 291.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.2 (53rd) 169.6 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (70th) 244.6 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.9 (109th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has recored 2,074 passing yards, or 230.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Anthony Woods has rushed 155 times for 844 yards, with 13 touchdowns.

Nick Romano has run for 395 yards across 74 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's 731 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 55 receptions on 65 targets with six touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has 34 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 459 yards (51.0 yards per game) this year.

Terez Traynor's 27 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser has 782 pass yards for Weber State, completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Damon Bankston, has carried the ball 64 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game), scoring five times.

Kris Jackson has carried the ball 86 times for 369 yards (41.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

Treyshun Hurry has hauled in 23 catches for 277 yards (30.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jacob Sharp has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Haze Hadley has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 23.2 yards per contest.

