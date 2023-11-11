Our computer model predicts the Idaho Vandals will defeat the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Stewart Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Idaho vs. Weber State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-12.0) 50.4 Idaho 31, Weber State 19

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six Vandals games hit the over.

Weber State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

Vandals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Weber State 20.7 23.9 15.3 23.5 25.0 24.2 Idaho 31.8 20.9 27.0 23.7 34.2 19.5

