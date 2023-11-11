Can we anticipate Jaden Schwartz lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schwartz stats and insights

  • Schwartz has scored in six of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Schwartz has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Schwartz averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:14 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:22 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:55 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:13 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 17:04 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:06 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 9:42 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.