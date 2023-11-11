Kraken vs. Oilers Injury Report Today - November 11
Currently, the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jordan Eberle
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Connor Brown
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 38 goals this season (2.7 per game), 19th in the league.
- Seattle has conceded 47 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the league.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers rank 27th in the league with 31 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Its -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Kraken vs. Oilers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-125)
|Kraken (+105)
|6.5
