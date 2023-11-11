Currently, the Seattle Kraken (5-6-3) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (2-9-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Connor Brown RW Questionable Undisclosed Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 38 goals this season (2.7 per game), 19th in the league.

Seattle has conceded 47 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 25th in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -9.

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers rank 27th in the league with 31 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Its -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Kraken vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-125) Kraken (+105) 6.5

