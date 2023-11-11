Connor McDavid and Vince Dunn are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Oilers Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Jaden Schwartz is an important part of the offense for Seattle, with 13 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and six assists in 14 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a key contributor for Seattle, with 12 total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted six goals and provided six assists.

This season, Dunn has two goals and 10 assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a .909 save percentage (26th in the league), with 180 total saves, while giving up 18 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-1-3 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Oilers Players to Watch

Leon Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors with 15 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 12 games, Evan Bouchard has scored three goals and picked up eight assists.

McDavid has scored two goals and added eight assists in 10 games for Edmonton.

In eight games, Stuart Skinner's record is 1-5-1. He has conceded 29 goals (3.87 goals against average) and has recorded 169 saves.

Kraken vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 27th 2.58 Goals Scored 2.71 25th 31st 4.17 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.7 16th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 10th 23.26% Power Play % 26.19% 7th 30th 70.21% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 29th

