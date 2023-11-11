Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Latah County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Kendrick Senior High School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.