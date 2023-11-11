Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Matthew Beniers going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Beniers averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|20:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.