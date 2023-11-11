Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand in that upcoming Kraken-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In five of 14 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 50 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 12 Points 1 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.