UT Martin, Southeast Missouri State, Week 11 OVC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the OVC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. UT Martin
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: W 44-41 vs Tennessee Tech
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: L 21-20 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ UT Martin
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
- Last Game: W 16-10 vs Lindenwood
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: L 35-21 vs Charleston Southern
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: L 44-41 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
