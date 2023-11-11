Alabama, LSU, Week 11 SEC Football Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win SEC: +165
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
- Last Game: W 42-28 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. LSU
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: L 42-28 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Georgia
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win SEC: -250
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd
- Last Game: W 30-21 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
- Last Game: W 38-35 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: W 59-3 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
6. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th
- Last Game: L 30-21 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
7. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th
- Last Game: L 38-35 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Auburn
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th
- Last Game: W 31-15 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
9. Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 24-3 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Florida
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: L 39-36 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd
- Last Game: W 39-36 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
12. South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
- Last Game: W 38-28 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th
- Last Game: L 24-3 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: L 31-15 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
