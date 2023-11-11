Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Teton County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Teton County, Idaho this week, we've got the information below.
Teton County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Teton High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
