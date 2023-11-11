Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Tye Kartye going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Kartye stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Kartye has zero points on the power play.
- Kartye averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|10:28
|Home
|W 7-4
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
