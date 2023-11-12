The Boise State Broncos (1-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on MW Network.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents made.
  • Boise State went 16-4 when it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Broncos scored 72.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.
  • Boise State had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Boise State scored 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (69.7).
  • When playing at home, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (70.5).
  • Boise State drained 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Vanguard W 89-55 ExtraMile Arena
11/12/2023 San Francisco - ExtraMile Arena
11/19/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

