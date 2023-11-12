The Boise State Broncos (1-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on MW Network.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Boise State Stats Insights

Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents made.

Boise State went 16-4 when it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Broncos were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons finished 147th.

Last year, the Broncos scored 72.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.

Boise State had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Boise State scored 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (69.7).

When playing at home, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (70.5).

Boise State drained 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule