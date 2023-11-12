How to Watch Boise State vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (1-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on MW Network.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: MW Network
Boise State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents made.
- Boise State went 16-4 when it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons finished 147th.
- Last year, the Broncos scored 72.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.
- Boise State had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Boise State scored 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (69.7).
- When playing at home, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than in away games (70.5).
- Boise State drained 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Vanguard
|W 89-55
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
