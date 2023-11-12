Boise State vs. San Francisco: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boise State Broncos (1-0) square off against the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on MW Network.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. San Francisco matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Boise State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Francisco Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-6.5)
|143.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+202
Boise State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boise State covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.
- San Francisco put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 12 of the Dons' games went over the point total.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
