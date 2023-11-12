The Boise State Broncos (1-0) square off against the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on MW Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. San Francisco matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Boise State vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Francisco Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-6.5) 143.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Francisco Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boise State covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 30 times last season.

San Francisco put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 12 of the Dons' games went over the point total.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

