Sunday's game between the Boise State Broncos (1-0) and San Francisco Dons (2-0) going head to head at ExtraMile Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boise State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Boise State vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 76, San Francisco 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-9.5)

Boise State (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Boise State Performance Insights

Last season, Boise State was 166th in the country on offense (72.1 points scored per game) and 37th on defense (64.6 points conceded).

The Broncos were 86th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.3) and 71st in rebounds allowed (29.4) last season.

With 11.3 assists per game last year, Boise State was 313th in college basketball.

Last season, the Broncos were 125th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and 69th in 3-point percentage (36.2%).

Boise State was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 40th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.1%) last year.

Boise State attempted 37.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.2% of Boise State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

