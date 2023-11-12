Boise State vs. San Francisco November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (1-0) will face the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Boise State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|10.3
|7th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
