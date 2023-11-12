The Boise State Broncos (1-0) will face the San Francisco Dons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boise State vs. San Francisco Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 76.2 68th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 32.2 147th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 125th 7.8 3pt Made 10.3 7th 313th 11.3 Assists 12.8 193rd 44th 10.5 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.