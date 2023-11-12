Boise State vs. San Francisco: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Boise State Broncos (1-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-0) hit the court at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Boise State Betting Records & Stats
- Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- Boise State (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.6% more often than San Francisco (13-15-0) last year.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boise State
|72.1
|148.3
|64.6
|138
|135.8
|San Francisco
|76.2
|148.3
|73.4
|138
|148.6
Additional Boise State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Broncos recorded 72.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.
- When Boise State scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
Boise State vs. San Francisco Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boise State
|15-15-0
|18-12-0
|San Francisco
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
Boise State vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Boise State
|San Francisco
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-5
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|69.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.5
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
