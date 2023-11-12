The Boise State Broncos (1-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-0) hit the court at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Boise State (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.6% more often than San Francisco (13-15-0) last year.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 72.1 148.3 64.6 138 135.8 San Francisco 76.2 148.3 73.4 138 148.6

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Broncos recorded 72.1 points per game, just 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.

When Boise State scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 8-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Boise State vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 15-15-0 18-12-0 San Francisco 13-15-0 12-16-0

Boise State vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State San Francisco 14-1 Home Record 11-5 5-6 Away Record 5-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

