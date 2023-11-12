Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:04 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 11 college football slate sure to please for fans in Idaho include the New Mexico Lobos squaring off against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-27.5)
