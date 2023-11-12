The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Idaho State went 10-11 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Cyclones ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bengals ranked 302nd.
  • The Bengals' 69.2 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.
  • Idaho State went 10-13 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

  • Idaho State scored more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • The Bengals allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
  • At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Warner Pacific W 92-36 Holt Arena
11/10/2023 @ St. Thomas L 54-53 Schoenecker Arena
11/12/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/16/2023 Northwest (WA) - Holt Arena
11/20/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

