How to Watch Idaho State vs. Iowa State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho State vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Idaho State went 10-11 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.
- The Cyclones ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bengals ranked 302nd.
- The Bengals' 69.2 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.
- Idaho State went 10-13 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison
- Idaho State scored more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- The Bengals allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
- At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Warner Pacific
|W 92-36
|Holt Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 54-53
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|-
|Holt Arena
|11/20/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
