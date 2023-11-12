The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (42%).

Idaho State went 10-11 when it shot higher than 42% from the field.

The Cyclones ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bengals ranked 302nd.

The Bengals' 69.2 points per game last year were 6.6 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.

Idaho State went 10-13 last season when it scored more than 62.6 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

Idaho State scored more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

The Bengals allowed 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

At home, Idaho State drained 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.4). Idaho State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.6%) than on the road (31%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule