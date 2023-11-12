The Idaho State Bengals (1-1) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Idaho State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-27.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-28.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Iowa State put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 10 Cyclones games last season went over the point total.

