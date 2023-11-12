Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) versus the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-52 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Idaho State 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-18.3)

Iowa State (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 123.0

Idaho State Performance Insights

Offensively, Idaho State scored 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71 points per contest at the other end (207th-ranked).

Last year the Bengals grabbed 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.4 rebounds per contest (130th-ranked).

Idaho State averaged 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in the country.

The Bengals averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

With 7.7 threes per game, the Bengals ranked 134th in the country. They had a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

With 6 threes conceded per game, Idaho State ranked 38th in college basketball. It ceded a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

Last season Idaho State took 59.4% two-pointers, accounting for 69.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 40.6% threes (30.9% of the team's baskets).

