The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) play at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Idaho State's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Bengals were 13-14-0 last season.

Iowa State sported a 16-16-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-14-0 mark from Idaho State.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 136.8 62.6 133.6 133.1 Idaho State 69.2 136.8 71.0 133.6 136.9

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals put up an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.6 more points than the 62.6 the Cyclones allowed.

Idaho State went 10-10 against the spread and 10-13 overall when it scored more than 62.6 points last season.

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

Idaho State vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Idaho State 13-3 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 4-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

