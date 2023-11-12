The Washington State Cougars (2-0) go up against the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Network

Idaho State vs. Washington State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bengals scored 5.5 fewer points per game last year (55.8) than the Cougars gave up (61.3).

Idaho State went 11-11 last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.

Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Cougars scored were 8.7 more points than the Bengals gave up (58.3).

Washington State had a 19-6 record last season when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Idaho State Schedule