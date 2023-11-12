Sunday's game features the Washington State Cougars (2-0) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) facing off at Beasley Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-47 victory for heavily favored Washington State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Bengals secured a 97-58 win against Park (AZ).

Idaho State vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Idaho State vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 74, Idaho State 47

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bengals averaged 55.8 points per game last season (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (39th in college basketball). They had a -75 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.5 points per game.

In conference action, Idaho State put up more points (56.9 per game) than it did overall (55.8) in 2022-23.

The Bengals scored 59.4 points per game at home last season, and 53.2 on the road.

At home, Idaho State gave up 58.2 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 57.8.

