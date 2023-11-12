MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with MWC teams in play. Among those games is the Tarleton State Texans squaring off against the New Mexico Lobos.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nevada Wolf Pack at Long Beach State Beach
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|-
|Tarleton State Texans at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
