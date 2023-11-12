Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with MWC teams in play. Among those games is the Tarleton State Texans squaring off against the New Mexico Lobos.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Nevada Wolf Pack at Long Beach State Beach 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Tarleton State Texans at New Mexico Lobos 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!