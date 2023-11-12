Sunday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 73-70 victory for NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Their last time out, the Wolfpack won on Tuesday 84-43 against Charlotte. The Huskies are coming off of a 102-58 victory against Dayton in their last outing on Wednesday. In the victory, Aziaha James led the Wolfpack with 26 points. In the Huskies' win, Aaliyah Edwards led the way with 23 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists).

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 73, UConn 70

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) and gave up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

NC State posted 65.2 points per game last year in conference action, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.8).

Offensively the Wolfpack played better when playing at home last season, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.

NC State allowed 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.6).

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies averaged 75.9 points per game last season (27th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per outing (46th in college basketball). They had a +632 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

In conference action, UConn scored fewer points (73.5 per game) than it did overall (75.9) in 2022-23.

At home, the Huskies scored 78.5 points per game last season, 5.7 more than they averaged away (72.8).

UConn conceded fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than away (58.4) last season.

