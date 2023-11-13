Adam Trautman will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Trautman's 18 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 69 yards (9.9 per game) and one score this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Bills

Trautman vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Trautman will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 219.6 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Bills have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Bills' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Watch Broncos vs Bills on Fubo!

Broncos Player Previews

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

In five games this year, Trautman has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Trautman has been targeted on 18 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has picked up 3.8 yards per target (69 yards on 18 targets).

In one of seven games this season, Trautman has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

With six red zone targets, Trautman has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.