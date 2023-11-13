The Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Trautman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Trautman has racked up 69 yards receiving (9.9 per game) and one TD, reeling in 11 balls out of 18 targets this season.

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0

Rep Adam Trautman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.