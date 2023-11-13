The Colorado Avalanche (8-5), losers of three straight road games, visit the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kraken's offense has totaled 29 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 33 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (30.0%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we think will come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 5-7-3.

Seattle has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have earned 11 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.6 29th 19th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.4 21st 4th 34.2 Shots 29.9 22nd 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 23rd 16.33% Power Play % 26.67% 7th 7th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.