Monday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (1-0) and the Weber State Wildcats (0-2) at ExtraMile Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-54 and heavily favors Boise State to take home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

The Broncos won their most recent matchup 77-35 against College of Idaho on Monday.

Boise State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Boise State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 71, Weber State 54

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season (posting 65.9 points per game, 160th in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per outing, 129th in college basketball) and had a +108 scoring differential.

With 63.8 points per game in MWC action, Boise State scored 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.9 PPG).

The Broncos put up 70.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 62.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boise State surrendered 61.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 64.5.

