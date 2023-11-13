Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 13?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Brandon Tanev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tanev 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 15 of 82 games last season, Tanev scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Tanev produced no points on the power play last season.
- Tanev averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league play.
- The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.