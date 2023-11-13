Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (3-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Buffalo Bills (5-4) on Monday, November 13 at Highmark Stadium, with kick-off at 8:15 PM .

The Broncos are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 24-9.

The Bills squared off against the Cincinnati Bengals in their last outing, falling 24-18.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Powers OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Poyer S Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Out Terrel Bernard LB Concussion Questionable A.J. Klein LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos vs. Bills Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos rank 23rd in total yards per game (302.1), but they've been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 405.9 total yards conceded per contest.

The Broncos rank 17th in points per game (21.5), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 28.3 points ceded per contest.

From an offensive perspective, the Broncos are compiling 185.4 passing yards per game (25th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on defense (251.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Denver ranks 12th in rushing yards per game (116.8), but it has been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 154.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing 12 turnovers (18th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (13th in NFL) this season, the Broncos sport the 15th-ranked turnover margin of 0.

Broncos vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Broncos (+260)

Bills (-350), Broncos (+260) Total: 47.5 points

