The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Before the Bills play the Broncos, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Broncos vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 7.5 46.5 -350 +275

Broncos vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 46.5 points in four of eight outings.

Denver's contests this season have a 44.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have covered the spread two times over eight games with a set spread.

This season, the Broncos have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's matchups this year have an average point total of 46.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have registered a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have been moneyline favorites eight times this year. They've gone 5-3.

Buffalo is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Bills vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.7 3 17.8 9 46.1 3 9 Broncos 21.5 19 28.3 26 44.4 4 8

Broncos vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.

None of the Broncos' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Bills have totaled 80 more points than their opponents this season (8.9 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 54 total points (6.8 per game).

Bills

Buffalo has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

Buffalo has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Bills have totaled 80 more points than their opponents this season (8.9 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 54 total points (6.8 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 42.7 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 22.8 27 ATS Record 2-5-1 2-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 46.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 27.8 25 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

