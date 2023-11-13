Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 219.6 per game.

Sutton has accumulated 33 catches for a team-leading 380 yards and six TDs this season this year. He has been targeted on 46 occasions, and averages 47.5 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sutton and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sutton vs. the Bills

Sutton vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills yield 219.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Broncos vs Bills on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sutton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in four of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sutton has been targeted on 46 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (45th in NFL play), picking up 380 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

Sutton has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 35.3% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Sutton has been targeted nine times in the red zone (23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.