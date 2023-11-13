The Seattle Kraken, including Eeli Tolvanen, take the ice Monday against the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tolvanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of 15 games this season, Tolvanen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tolvanen has registered a point in a game eight times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tolvanen has an assist in six of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 9 Points 5 3 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

