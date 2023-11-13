Should you wager on Jaleel McLaughlin hitting paydirt in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has 38 carries for 268 yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown.

McLaughlin has also added 12 catches for 65 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has one rushing TD this year.

In two of eight games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0

