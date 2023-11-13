Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy will face the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Jeudy's 27 receptions have gotten him 336 yards (for an average of 48.0 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 40 times.

Jeudy vs. the Bills

Jeudy vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is giving up 219.6 yards per game this year, which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Bills have given up 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 10th in NFL play.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-118)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in four of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jeudy has 17.2% of his team's target share (40 targets on 233 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.9% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Jeudy has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

