Monday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche (8-5) and the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Avalanche are -150 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Kraken (+125) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

The Avalanche have won 61.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-5).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 10 games this season, with four upset wins (40.0%).

Colorado is 6-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Seattle is 1-3 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 3.2 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.2 3.8 7 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.3 2.9 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.9 3.3 9 30.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

