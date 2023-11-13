Mikko Rantanen and Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Schwartz's eight goals and six assists in 15 games for Seattle add up to 14 total points on the season.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Vince Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle with 13 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 11 assists in 15 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with six goals and six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 9 2 0 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Rantanen has been a top contributor on Colorado this season, with 19 points in 13 games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) to the team.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3

