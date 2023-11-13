Should you wager on Oliver Bjorkstrand to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
  • Bjorkstrand has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Bjorkstrand's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:26 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:49 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

