Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be up against the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Wilson has racked up 1,613 passing yards (201.6 per game) this year, going 154-for-233 (66.1%) with 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Also, Wilson has tallied 201 rushing yards (25.1 per game) on 31 carries.

Wilson vs. the Bills

Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Bills have allowed seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Bills this season.

The pass defense of the Bills is giving up 219.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Opponents of the Bills have scored 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Bills' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 210.5 (-115)

210.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has topped his passing yards prop total twice in eight chances.

The Broncos, who are 19th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

Wilson is No. 20 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (1,613 total yards passing).

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all eight games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 94.1% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Wilson has passed 39 times out of his 233 total attempts while in the red zone (54.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the rushing yards over in five of eight opportunities (62.5%).

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in eight games.

He has seven carries in the red zone (21.9% of his team's 32 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-19 / 114 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 13-for-22 / 95 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-31 / 196 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 21-for-28 / 223 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

