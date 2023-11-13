Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Gourde interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

Gourde has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Gourde has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Gourde has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Gourde hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Gourde Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 12 7 Points 7 2 Goals 2 5 Assists 5

