The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) play in a matchup with no set line at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Trail Blazers 113

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-1.7)

Jazz (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

The Jazz have covered less often than the Trail Blazers this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-6-0, as opposed to the 5-4-0 mark of the Blazers.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Portland and its opponents don't do it as often (55.6% of the time) as Utah and its opponents (80%).

The Jazz have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-0) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (3-6).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz's offense, which ranks 12th in the league with 113.9 points per game, has played better than their fifth-worst defense (121.6 points allowed per game).

With 41 rebounds allowed per game, Utah ranks second-best in the league. It ranks seventh in the league by averaging 46.9 boards per contest.

The Jazz have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking fifth-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.

Utah has been falling short when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking worst in the NBA in turnovers per game (17.9) and fourth-worst in forced turnovers per game (12).

The Jazz are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank fifth-best in the league in threes (13.9 per game) and third-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.7%).

