The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) meet in a matchup with no set line at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW. The over/under is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under
- - 229.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • Utah has an average point total of 235.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
  • Utah won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 7 70% 113.9 220.3 121.6 233.3 228.1
Trail Blazers 2 22.2% 106.4 220.3 111.7 233.3 219.5

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has done a better job covering the spread at home (2-2-0) than it has in road affairs (2-4-0).
  • The Jazz put up 113.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
  • When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 4-6 0-0 8-2
Trail Blazers 5-4 0-0 5-4

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Jazz Trail Blazers
113.9
Points Scored (PG)
 106.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
3-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
3-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
121.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

