Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (3-7) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) meet in a matchup with no set line at Delta Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW. The over/under is set at 229.5 for the matchup.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|229.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Utah has an average point total of 235.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Jazz have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Utah won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Jazz.
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Jazz vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|7
|70%
|113.9
|220.3
|121.6
|233.3
|228.1
|Trail Blazers
|2
|22.2%
|106.4
|220.3
|111.7
|233.3
|219.5
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has done a better job covering the spread at home (2-2-0) than it has in road affairs (2-4-0).
- The Jazz put up 113.9 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 111.7 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Utah scores more than 111.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|4-6
|0-0
|8-2
|Trail Blazers
|5-4
|0-0
|5-4
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|113.9
|106.4
|12
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|121.6
|111.7
|26
|11
|0-0
|3-2
|0-0
|3-2
